BJP leaders condemned Maulana Sajid Rashidi's remarks on underage marriage, stating India follows the Constitution, not Sharia. Babulal Marandi said those who don't follow the constitution should leave. Rashidi said his remarks were for social reform.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders lashed out at All India Imam Association President Maulana Sajid Rashidi over his remarks on the marriage of girls under 18 years of age, asserting that India is governed by the Constitution and not by Sharia.

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BJP Leaders Slam Maulana Rashidi

Leader of the Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly and BJP leader Babulal Marandi said that those unwilling to live according to the Indian Constitution should leave the country. "Those who said that Hindus and Muslims cannot live together demanded Pakistan and the partition of India happened, and those people went to Pakistan. I think if he (Maulana Sajid Rashidi) has a problem living here according to the Indian Constitution, then such people should go to Pakistan, and the Government of India will book their tickets if such people don't have the money to go. But in India, there is the Indian Constitution, and it will be governed by it, and every Indian must strictly follow it," Marandi said.

BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain also condemned Rashidi's remarks, calling them "very unfortunate." "His statement is very unfortunate. We strongly condemn it. By making such statements, he is defaming the entire community. He should not use such language, and he should apologise," Hussain said.

Echoing similar views, BJP MP Brijlal said the country functions under the Constitution and not religious law. "Tell Rashidi Sahab that this country is run by the Constitution, not by Sharia, and remember, it will never be run by Sharia. Their statement is absolutely wrong that rapes are happening because age has increased; earlier, girls as young as ten were married off, and that's when the mistreatment happened. I condemn those who keep talking about Sharia-Sharia; this country will not be run by Sharia," Brijlal said.

Rashidi Says Remarks Politicised

Maulana Mohammad Sajid Rashidi, president of the All India Imam Association, recently sparked a major political and legal controversy by claiming that delayed marriages among girls contribute to rising crime rates, including rape, in India Responding to the criticism, Rashidi defended his earlier remarks, saying they had been taken out of context and politicised. He said his comments were made in the context of "social reform" and not as an endorsement of child marriage.

Rashidi maintained that he never advocated marrying girls below the age of 18 and alleged that his statement was being misrepresented for political purposes. He further said that Islam prescribes marriage after a girl attains puberty and claimed that child marriages continue to take place in several states, including Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. According to Rashidi, his remarks were intended to address prevailing social issues rather than promote any violation of the law. "The reason I said that was because of the prevailing circumstances--where laws can be introduced allowing a woman to marry another woman or a man to marry another man, and where a married woman can choose to live with another man without facing legal consequences. In a country with such laws, if one suggests marrying off a girl early to prevent the risk of rape or untoward incidents, it is bound to become a political issue. People will misconstrue it and who are these people? My only point is: what is wrong with adopting a good practice found in Sharia or any other religion?...My statement is being politicized--and by whom? By the very people who frame laws but also possess the capacity to and do violate them. These people do not want to see social reform. I spoke in the interest of social reform; Islam itself prescribes that a girl should be married once she attains puberty. I can name six or seven states--such as Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan--where child marriage still occurs. Parents often marry off daughters who are uneducated at an early age. All of this is happening in society...Islam also advises that a girl should be married once she reaches puberty...What wrong did I say that has sparked such a political controversy--claiming that Rashidi Sahab advocated for marrying off girls under eighteen? I never said that," he said. (ANI)