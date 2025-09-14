Image Credit : Getty

Hot and humid weather in South Bengal today and tomorrow. Scattered rain with thunderstorms. Along with this, there is a possibility of scattered light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and a warning of gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour. Mainly cloudy skies on Monday and Tuesday. Daytime temperatures may drop slightly. There will be a possibility of rain in all districts including Kolkata during these two days.