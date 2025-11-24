INS Mahe, India’s first Mahe-class anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft, has been commissioned in Mumbai. With 80% indigenous content and advanced sensors, it strengthens coastal defence & reflects growing jointness among India’s armed forces.

New Delhi: Indian Navy on Monday commissioned India’s first Mahe-class anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft — INS Mahe at Mumbai naval dockyard, in the presence of Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi. With this induction, the Indian Navy has commissioned three anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft overall, with the first two of Arnala-class.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

“This landmark moment reflects unprecedented synergy, mutual trust and seamless jointness shaping today’s Indian Armed Forces - a powerful symbol of how our services stand together, think together and move together towards a future-ready, fully integrated force,” Indian Navy spokesperson Captain Vivek Madhwal said.

Scroll to load tweet…

Symbolism in Design: Crest, Motto & Mascot

The ship takes her name from the historic coastal town of Mahe on the Malabar Coast.

The town’s maritime heritage and tranquil estuary mirror the ship’s balance of elegance and strength.

The ship’s crest features the Urumi, the flexible sword of Kalarippayattu, rising from stylised blue waves - a symbol of agility, precision, and lethal grace.

The ship — INS Mahe’s motto, “Silent Hunters”, embodies stealth, vigilance and unwavering resolve - qualities that define anti-submarine warfare ethos.

Her mascot, the Cheetah, embodies speed and focus, while the motto “Silent Hunters” reflects the ship’s stealth, vigilance, and unyielding readiness.

Designed and constructed by Cochin Shipyard Limited, Kochi, INS Mahe is the lead ship of eight vessels in her class.

Drawing on the expertise of BEL, L&T Defence, Mahindra Defence Systems, NPOL, and more than 20 MSMEs, the project reinforces India’s expanding ecosystem of naval design, equipment, and system integration.

Aatmanirbhar Bharat at Sea

INS Mahe stands as a shining symbol of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. With over 80% indigenous content, the ship underscores the Indian Navy’s sustained efforts to promote indigenisation through homegrown solutions and innovative technologies.

“The commissioning of INS Mahe adds significant punch to the Indian Navy’s ASW capabilities, particularly in countering threats in the littorals.”

“The ship’s combat suite blends multiple systems into a compact yet potent network.”

Designed for Coastal and Shallow Waters

She is specially designed to undertake anti-submarine operations in coastal and shallow waters.

Fitted with advanced weapons, sensors, and communication systems enabling it to detect, track, and neutralise sub-surface threats with precision, the ship can sustain prolonged operations in shallow waters and features technologically advanced machinery and control systems.

“The Mahe-class will form the first line of coastal defence, integrating seamlessly with larger surface combatants, submarines, and aviation assets to maintain constant vigilance over India’s maritime areas of operation.”