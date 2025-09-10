Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Further rain expected; Check forecast now
Kolkata Weather: After a brief respite, the rain is set to return to West Bengal this evening, according to the Meteorological Department. Scattered showers are expected in the days leading up to Durga Puja
Kolkata Weather
For the past few months, almost all residents have been struggling with continuous rain since July. Due to successive low-pressure systems, the sky has not been clear. Now, everyone has seen the sun for the last few days. However, this weather will not last long, and rain will increase again.
With only 19 days left until Durga Puja, the amount of rain has decreased in the districts of South Bengal, including Bankura, Purulia, and Jhargram. Although there is a possibility of rain during Puja, it has stopped for now, providing some relief to the artisans. But amidst this, news of more rain has arrived.
While the sky was sunny this Wednesday morning, rain is expected to start again in the evening, according to the Meteorological Department. Thunderstorms and rain are expected, and Kolkata will likely get wet. The city's maximum temperature will be 35 degrees Celsius, and the minimum will be 28 degrees Celsius.
The Meteorological Department reports that the monsoon axis is currently extending over Bengal. Due to a deep low-pressure area, scattered rain is expected in several areas, including Kolkata.
Rain is expected to start today and may affect eight districts, including North and South 24 Parganas, Purulia, Bankura, East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, and Murshidabad. Scattered showers are expected in Kolkata today, with increased rainfall expected on Thursday and Friday.
