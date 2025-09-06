Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Will it be sunny this weekend? Check forecast
WB Weather Update: Bright skies this weekend. What will the weather be like throughout Saturday in the city and suburbs?
Today's weather update
Kolkata Weather
According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the low-pressure area is moving from Chhattisgarh towards Madhya Pradesh. It will be located in East Madhya Pradesh within the next 24 hours. The monsoon trough is closer to Bengal, extending from Chandbali in Odisha to the Northwest Bay of Bengal.
Scattered rain forecast for North Bengal
A trough extends from the Arabian Sea across the low-pressure area and cyclonic circulation to the Northwest Bay of Bengal. Scattered light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected in all districts of North Bengal. Heavy rain will continue sporadically in the upper districts. Gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are also possible.
Where heavy rain is expected
Heavy rain is likely in Alipurduar district. Thunderstorms and rain are possible in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Uttar Dinajpur districts. Sporadic heavy rain may occur in the upper districts from Sunday to Wednesday. Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts are most likely to experience heavy rainfall. Additionally, sporadic heavy rain may occur for a couple of days in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Cooch Behar.
Low chance of heavy rain in South Bengal
Heavy rain is not expected in South Bengal for now. The temperature will rise by three to four degrees Celsius, bringing heat and discomfort. The amount of rain with thunderstorms will decrease over the weekend. Thunderstorms and rain are expected in the districts of South Bengal on Monday. The chance of rain will decrease again from Tuesday.
Forecast of rain with thunderstorms
According to the Meteorological Department, there is a high chance of rain with thunderstorms in Howrah, South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Birbhum, and Murshidabad districts. Gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are likely in coastal and adjoining districts.