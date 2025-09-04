- Home
- India
- Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Low pressure forms in Bay of Bengal; Heavy rainfall forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Low pressure forms in Bay of Bengal; Heavy rainfall forecast
WB Weather Forecast: A low-pressure system is gaining strength in the northwest Bay of Bengal, leading to predictions of widespread rain in Bengal. Check out the full photo gallery to see what the weather will be like from north to south Bengal
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Low Pressure Intensifying
According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the low pressure in the northwest Bay of Bengal is intensifying into a well-marked low pressure. It will make landfall on the Odisha coast within the next 24 hours. It will move towards Chhattisgarh via Jharkhand. Heavy rain is likely in several districts of the state due to the influence of the distinct low pressure. The sea will remain rough. Fishermen have been prohibited from venturing into the sea for the next 24 hours. Warning issued for fishermen along the coasts of Bengal and Odisha.
Scattered Heavy Rainfall Predicted
Scattered heavy rainfall in North Bengal. Scattered thunderstorms and rain in all districts. Heavy rain is expected in Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri districts. Scattered thunderstorms and rain on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Heavy rain will return to several northern districts of North Bengal starting Sunday. Heavy rainfall is expected in Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar districts on Sunday and Monday.
South Bengal Weather Forecast
Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely in all districts of South Bengal today. Gusty winds in a couple of places. Chance of scattered thunderstorms. Scattered heavy rain in coastal and adjoining western districts. The Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted scattered heavy rain in South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, and Jhargram districts today.
Rain with Thunderstorms in South Bengal
According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the sky will be mainly cloudy and partly cloudy on Thursday and Friday. Rain with thunderstorms in most districts of South Bengal. The amount of rain with thunderstorms will decrease slightly on Saturday and Sunday, but will increase again on Monday.
Kolkata Weather Update
The sky will be mostly cloudy in Kolkata and humidity will persist. Rain will bring temporary relief. Otherwise, the discomfort will increase. Slight chance of light to moderate rain with scattered thunderstorms. There is a possibility of rain in the city on Thursday. Rainfall will decrease over the weekend and humidity-related discomfort will increase significantly. Normal monsoon rainfall conditions prevail in the state. Overall, South Bengal has received 17% more rain. Rainfall in North Bengal districts is 15% below normal. Kolkata has received 18% more rain than normal, according to the Alipore Meteorological Department.