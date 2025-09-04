Image Credit : stockPhoto

Kolkata Weather

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the low pressure in the northwest Bay of Bengal is intensifying into a well-marked low pressure. It will make landfall on the Odisha coast within the next 24 hours. It will move towards Chhattisgarh via Jharkhand. Heavy rain is likely in several districts of the state due to the influence of the distinct low pressure. The sea will remain rough. Fishermen have been prohibited from venturing into the sea for the next 24 hours. Warning issued for fishermen along the coasts of Bengal and Odisha.