- Home
- India
- Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperatures are set to rise amid scattered rainfall; Check forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperatures are set to rise amid scattered rainfall; Check forecast
Due to low-pressure system in Bay of Bengal, rainfall will decrease, temperatures will rise in South Bengal. Scattered rainfall is likely in Howrah, South 24 Parganas, and some other districts. Light to moderate rainfall is predicted in North Bengal
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
Image Credit : ANI
Kolkata Weather
With Durga Puja just 22 days away, everyone is busy with pandal decorations and shopping, but the rain is playing spoilsport. This year, the rain seems endless in South Bengal. The Meteorological Department has again predicted increased rainfall. Find out what the weather will be like today.
25
Image Credit : ANI
Durga Puja around the corner
The low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal is currently situated between Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. It will move to East Madhya Pradesh within a few hours. The monsoon axis is closer to Bengal, extending from Chandbali in Odisha towards the North and West Bay of Bengal.
35
Image Credit : social media
The temperature will Rise
This axis extends from the Arabian Sea, over the low-pressure area and vortex, to the Northwest Bay of Bengal. As a result, there is no possibility of heavy rain in Bengal for now. Instead, the temperature will rise, increasing heat and discomfort. The amount of rain with thunderstorms will decrease.
45
Image Credit : Social Media
Scattered Rain
Scattered rain likely in Howrah, South 24 Parganas, East & West Medinipur, Birbhum, Murshidabad. Gusty winds 30-40 kmph. Light to scattered rain in Bankura, Jhargram, West Burdwan.
55
Image Credit : Social Media
Scattered Rain Expected in Kolkata
Scattered rain is also expected in Kolkata today, but the heat will increase. The amount of rain will decrease. The maximum temperature will be 32 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be 27 degrees Celsius. Light to moderate rain is expected in North Bengal today. Rain with thunderstorms will occur in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and North Dinajpur.
Latest Videos