Winter is unlikely to arrive in Kolkata during the first week of November, according to the Alipore Meteorological Department. A developing low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal could influence weather conditions across West Bengal and delay the onset of the seasonal chill.

The system may also affect the movement of cold winds from northeastern India, making it difficult for temperatures to drop significantly across the state in the coming weeks.

With temperatures remaining above normal, Kolkata residents may have to wait longer to experience the familiar winter weather. The city's maximum temperature is expected to hover around 29°C, while the minimum may remain close to 25°C.