West Bengal is likely to experience partly cloudy skies and scattered showers at the beginning of November. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the remnants of Cyclone Arnab could bring light rain and thunderstorms to isolated areas of south Bengal between November 1 and 5.

The increased moisture in the atmosphere following the cyclone is expected to influence weather conditions across the region. Kolkata and neighbouring districts may experience occasional showers, although widespread heavy rainfall is not anticipated.

The maximum temperature in Kolkata is expected to hover around 29°C, while the minimum may remain close to 25°C. These temperatures are slightly above the seasonal average, suggesting that winter is still some distance away.