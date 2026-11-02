The accused in the brutal Raptadu school attack has been arrested after a police encounter in the Atmakur forest. Meanwhile, the victim is recovering after undergoing successful surgeries at a hospital in Bengaluru.

Police Arrest Accused After Encounter

The accused in the Raptadu incident was arrested following an exchange of fire with police on the outskirts of the Atmakur forest area in Anantapur district, Superintendent of Police (SP) Jagadeesh said on Sunday. The accused allegedly attempted to attack police personnel with a knife during the operation, injuring an inspector. Police subsequently opened fire, leaving the accused critically injured. He is undergoing treatment at GJ Chananthapuram, the SP said.

Providing details, Jagadeesh said the police had formed around 15 teams to trace the accused following the incident and had been working round the clock. "Today evening, we got a tip-off that the accused was on the outskirts of the Atmakur forest area. Based on the information, two teams were deployed to trace and arrest him," he said.

Details of the Police Operation

According to the SP, when police personnel approached the accused, he allegedly became aggressive and attempted to attack them with a knife. He was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time. Jagadeesh said police initially fired a warning shot in the air. However, when the accused allegedly attempted to attack the personnel again and injured an inspector, the police opened fire. "Around six rounds were fired below the knee and the bottom portion of the body," he said. The accused was subsequently shifted to the hospital, where his condition remains critical. Police will interrogate him after his condition permits, the SP added.

Background of the Raptadu School Attack

On Saturday morning, an intruder — identified as a relative of the victim — entered a Class 10 classroom during school hours and brutally attacked a female student with a wood-cutting saw/blade, injuring another classmate who tried to intervene. The injured student was immediately shifted to Anantapur Government General Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment, and was later shifted to Manipal Hospital, Bangalore.

According to a preliminary police investigation, the Raptadu school attack was allegedly motivated by rejection of the accused Hemanth's advances towards the girl. The accused, identified as Hemanth alias Dummu, is reportedly a distant maternal relative of the Class 10 student. He allegedly harassed the girl in the name of love for several months. He reportedly proposed to her, but she rejected his advances. According to preliminary reports, the girl had warned him to stay away and reportedly threatened to inform her parents about his behaviour. Police suspect that he developed a grudge against her following the rejection.

Minister Updates on Victim's Condition

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh on Sunday said that both orthopaedic and plastic surgeries performed on the young girl who was attacked in Rapthadu have been successful. The child has been shifted to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru for close monitoring. In a post on X, Lokesh said he was grateful to the medical team treating the child and assured the family of the state government's support throughout her recovery.

Providing an update on the girl's condition, Lokesh wrote, “Update - The doctors at Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, have confirmed that both the orthopaedic and plastic surgeries performed on the young girl who was brutally attacked in Rapthadu, Andhra Pradesh, have been successful. She has now been shifted to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) for close monitoring. My heartfelt gratitude to the medical team working tirelessly to save her life. Our government stands firmly with the family and will ensure that the child receives the best possible medical care and all necessary support throughout her recovery. I will be visiting the hospital this afternoon to take stock of the progress personally and to speak to the doctors.” (ANI)