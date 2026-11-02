At least 27 wedding guests, including a newlywed couple, were hospitalized in Mumbai's Bhandup area due to suspected food poisoning. All affected individuals are reported to be in stable condition as authorities are urged to investigate the catering.

Food Poisoning Incident at Mumbai Wedding

At least 27 people, including a newlywed couple, fell ill after allegedly consuming food at a wedding function in Mumbai's Bhandup area, with all patients currently reported to be stable, a hospital official said. Medical Officer at MT Agarwal Municipal General Hospital, Dr Kailash Marskole, said 27 patients had been admitted to the hospital after experiencing vomiting and diarrhoea.

“27 patients have been admitted. Among them are 2 children, 11 women, and 9 men. They began experiencing vomiting and diarrhoea. They developed indigestion after eating food at an event. They arrived here at 11:40 pm. All 27 patients are currently in stable condition,” Dr Marskole said.

Allegations Against Catering Staff

Meanwhile, a relative of the groom alleged that several guests began falling ill after returning home from the wedding and blamed the catering staff for the incident. “It was my brother-in-law’s wedding. Later, when we returned home, suddenly, the women started falling ill, and eventually, 30 to 40 people began showing the same symptoms. It is clearly a case of food poisoning, and the entire fault lies with the catering staff; they served something problematic, which caused this,” he said.

Call for Official Investigation

The relative also appealed to Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe and Mumbai Police to intervene and ensure justice for the affected families. “We urge Tukaram Mundhe and the Mumbai Police to support us and ensure we get justice,” he added.

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