A new weather system developing over the Bay of Bengal is being closely monitored by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The system, which was located over the South Andaman Sea on Friday morning, is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday.

According to the latest Met bulletin, the system is expected to continue moving in a west-northwestward direction towards the Andhra Pradesh coast over the following two days.

While meteorologists had initially indicated that the system could strengthen further after developing into a depression, their assessment on Friday suggested that further intensification was unlikely.

The IMD has clarified that there is currently no weather warning for West Bengal in connection with this developing system. However, meteorologists are keeping a close watch on its movement and intensity.