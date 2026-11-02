Varanasi will host a three-day mega job fair from November 3-5, connecting youth with over 40 companies offering salaries up to 35,000 rupees per month to boost employment under the Uttar Pradesh Employment Mission.

Varanasi to Host Three Day Mega Job Fair

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, job fairs are being organised across the state to connect youth with employment opportunities and empower them with self-reliance. In this regard, a three-day mega job fair will be held in Varanasi under the Uttar Pradesh Employment Mission.

These fairs, organised by the Regional Employment Office from November 3 to 5, will provide youth with the opportunity to find jobs in various companies. Around 40 companies are expected to participate each day in these employment fairs being held on the occasion of Diwali. Companies will select candidates based on their educational qualifications, skills, and position requirements. Youth will have the opportunity to earn jobs with monthly salaries ranging from ₹12,000 to ₹35,000, with some positions offering annual packages exceeding ₹4 lakh.

Event Schedule and Logistics

Assistant Director (Employment) Mukesh Kumar stated that the employment fairs will be held at three different locations. The schedule is as follows: on November 3 at Jagatpur Inter College, Jagatpur; on November 4 at Credence International School, Umarha Bazaar (Ghazipur Road); and on November 5 at Queens Intermediate College, Lahurabir. Around 40 companies are expected to participate in each fair.

Participation and Requirements

Through this event, youth will have the opportunity to meet representatives from various companies, conduct interviews, and find jobs that match their qualifications. Various companies, including Dixon Company, Madrasan Company, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Vikas Group, Swiggy, ICICI Bank, Sata Vikas Private Limited, Vardhman Fabrics, Tokal Kogal Private Limited, Deliveroo, Flipkart, Kelvin Pipes, Rezon Solar Limited, and Krishna Maruti, are participating in the mega job fair. Selection will be based on the position requirements and the candidates' qualifications. Selected candidates can earn a monthly salary of ₹12,000 to ₹35,000. Some positions also offer annual packages exceeding ₹4 lakh. Candidates from high school to postgraduate levels can participate.

Assistant Director (Employment) Mukesh Kumar stated that candidates with high school, intermediate, graduate, postgraduate, diploma, and ITI degrees can participate in the job fair. This event is being organised to provide employment opportunities to youth with different educational qualifications and skills, in accordance with their abilities. Employment Fair in-charge Deep Singh stated that candidates interested in participating in the fair should arrive at the designated venue at 10 a.m. with their resumes. He urged young people to seize this opportunity and participate in the interview and selection process to secure a job suited to their qualifications. Organised as part of the Yogi government's employment-oriented efforts, this three-day employment fair will provide Varanasi's youth with an opportunity to connect with private sector employment opportunities and move toward self-reliance. (ANI)