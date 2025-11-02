Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: When Will Winter Set In? Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Even though November has started, there's no sign of winter yet. When will the cold really set in? Find out the big forecast from the Alipore Weather Department
Today's weather update
November is here, but there's no real winter yet, just a morning chill. The Alipore Weather Dept. says we must wait until December due to low-pressure systems. The wait continues.
Warmest Kolkata even in November
The Alipore Weather Dept. reports this is Bengal's warmest November in 15 years. Unlike 2021-22, when October nights were cooler, this year was rainy, delaying the cold.
Low pressure shifting, disaster continues in the north!
The low pressure is moving towards Bangladesh. Less rain is expected Sun-Tues. North Bengal still faces disaster risk with heavy rain, landslides, and rising river levels.
South Bengal's weather update
Alipore forecasts scattered thunderstorms in South Bengal on Sunday. Mon-Tues will be dry and clear. Rain chances increase from Wed, especially in Kolkata, Howrah, and Nadia.
Heavy to very heavy rain alert
North Bengal is reeling from heavy rains. More heavy rain is forecast for the weekend. On Sunday, light to moderate rain with gusty winds is expected. Weather will improve from Monday.