Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain To Continue For 2 More Days? Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Montha has turned into a low-pressure system and is moving towards South Chhattisgarh. Due to this, heavy rain will continue in Birbhum and Murshidabad on Friday
Cyclone Montha
Montha hit the Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday night. It became a deep depression Wednesday morning, moving towards South Chhattisgarh. It's expected to weaken into a regular low-pressure system.
Birbhum, Murshidabad
Rain will continue. Heavy showers are expected in Birbhum and Murshidabad today. Scattered rain with thunder in Bardhaman. Light rain in Howrah and Kolkata. Max temp 31°C, min 28°C.
North Bengal
North Bengal will also see rain today, Friday. Parts of Cooch Behar and Alipurduar might get showers. The rain, caused by Montha, will continue until Monday.
South Bengal
Light rain will hit most South Bengal districts on Saturday, with a chance of thunderstorms. North & South 24 Parganas, Nadia, and East Medinipur may see rain. Weather will dry up from Sunday.
Kolkata
Rain began in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon. Heavy downpours soaked not just the city but also areas like North 24 Parganas, Dum Dum, and Bidhannagar. The rain will continue today.