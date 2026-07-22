A video of a man pulling out his laptop and working while waiting at a traffic signal has gone viral, sparking a heated debate online about India's demanding work culture and poor work-life balance.

A video showing a man working on his laptop while sitting on a bike at a traffic signal has gone viral on social media, sparking a debate about India's growing work culture and the pressure of long office hours.

Laptop Comes Out During a Five-Minute Traffic Stop

The viral clip reportedly shows a man waiting at a traffic signal who pulls out his laptop as soon as the vehicles come to a halt. Instead of taking a short break or checking his phone, he appears focused on completing office work. According to the caption shared with the video, the signal lasted only about five minutes, yet he used the time to continue working.

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Video Sparks Debate Over Work-Life Balance

The post accompanying the video claims that even after finishing an eight-hour workday, the man still had work left to complete during his commute. It further suggests that he would likely continue working after reaching home, prompting many viewers to question whether employees are being pushed beyond healthy limits.

Internet Reacts With Mixed Opinions

The viral clip has received mixed reactions online. While some users admired the man's dedication and commitment to his job, others said the video is a worrying reminder of how work has begun to dominate people's lives. Many commented that professionals are increasingly expected to stay connected long after office hours, leaving little room for rest or personal time.