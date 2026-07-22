Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav slammed the government, calling parliamentary disruptions a 'mockery of democracy.' He accused the treasury benches of avoiding discussions on paper leaks and the Ram Mandir donation row.

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Wednesday slammed the government, claiming that the treasury benches are not ready to discuss the issue of paper leaks and the Ram Mandir donation row in Parliament. Speaking to reporters, Yadav called it a "mockery of democracy" as both houses continue to witness disruptions. "The government does not want to discuss anything; the house opens at 11 am, then within 1-2 mins it is adjourned, same cycle is repeated at noon and later in the day. This is a mockery of democracy, and they don't want to answer anything," he said.

SP MP slams govt on Ram Mandir donation row

On the Ram Mandir donation row, Ram Gopal Yadav said the BJP has committed the "gravest sin". "Even on this issue, they are silent; LK Advani did the biggest andolan, which brought this party from 0 to here. Lakhs of crores have been donated to the temple, but no books have been maintained. There is no accountability," he said.

Supreme Court oversees probe

While a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) is already investigating the matter, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to seek instructions on reconstituting the SIT. The Court indicated a preference for the probe to be headed by a senior IPS officer experienced in handling such financial investigations. A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana, was hearing a batch of petitions seeking judicial intervention into the alleged misappropriation of cash donations, gold, and other valuables received by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which manages the temple.

SIT finds systemic lapses, suspicious incidents

The SIT probing the donation row stated that, prima facie, around 70 suspicious incidents were captured on CCTV between April 27 and June 5. In the video footage, counting staff were reportedly seen concealing wads of cash. The preliminary report highlights several systemic lapses, noting that a lack of entry and exit frisking, poor control over personal belongings, and the practice of counting cash from multiple donation boxes together created conditions that made the crime possible.