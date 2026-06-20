According to the IMD, Kolkata and its surrounding areas are likely to experience generally cloudy skies over the next 24 hours. Intermittent light to moderate rainfall is expected throughout the day.

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The city's maximum temperature is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may remain close to 24 degrees Celsius. On Friday, Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius, nearly 4.8 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature settled at 24.6 degrees Celsius, which was 2.4 degrees below the seasonal average.

The impact of the rain has been clearly visible in the city's weather conditions. Between the evening of June 18 and the evening of June 19, Kolkata received 50.8 mm of rainfall. An additional 48.2 mm of rain was recorded during the day on June 19, contributing to the notable cooling across the city.