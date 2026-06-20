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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Temperatures Drop Sharply as Rain Likely Across Bengal Today
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A sharp fall in temperatures and widespread rainfall have brought relief from the intense heat across West Bengal. The IMD has forecast more rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds in Kolkata and several districts today
Kolkata Records Significant Temperature Drop Amid Continuous Rainfall
According to the IMD, Kolkata and its surrounding areas are likely to experience generally cloudy skies over the next 24 hours. Intermittent light to moderate rainfall is expected throughout the day.
ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rainfall to Intensify Across South Bengal, Heavy Downpour Alert for North Bengal
The city's maximum temperature is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may remain close to 24 degrees Celsius. On Friday, Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius, nearly 4.8 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature settled at 24.6 degrees Celsius, which was 2.4 degrees below the seasonal average.
The impact of the rain has been clearly visible in the city's weather conditions. Between the evening of June 18 and the evening of June 19, Kolkata received 50.8 mm of rainfall. An additional 48.2 mm of rain was recorded during the day on June 19, contributing to the notable cooling across the city.
Thunderstorms and Orange Alert Issued for Several South Bengal Districts
The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall in many parts of South Bengal over the next several hours. Districts likely to receive widespread rain include North 24 Parganas, Jhargram, West Midnapore, Hooghly, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Nadia, Murshidabad, Purulia, Bankura and Birbhum.
Other districts in South Bengal may witness scattered showers accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.
An orange alert has been issued for parts of Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Murshidabad and Birbhum, where isolated locations could experience thunderstorms along with gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph.
Similar weather conditions are expected in Purulia, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, Jhargram, West Midnapore, Hooghly and Bankura, where thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds may affect isolated areas.
However, despite the rainfall activity, parts of Paschim Bardhaman, Purulia and Bankura may continue to experience warm and uncomfortable weather conditions.
Heavy to Very Heavy Rain Likely Across North Bengal
North Bengal is expected to receive the heaviest rainfall over the coming hours. The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rain in several districts.
Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar may witness rainfall ranging between 7 cm and 20 cm at isolated locations. Uttar Dinajpur is also likely to receive heavy rainfall, with precipitation ranging from 7 cm to 11 cm in some areas.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40 to 50 kmph are likely in isolated parts of Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda. Meanwhile, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar may experience thunderstorms with wind speeds of 30 to 40 kmph during rain spells.
With widespread rain activity expected across the state, residents are advised to stay updated with local weather warnings and take necessary precautions while travelling, especially in districts under alert.
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