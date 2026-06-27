Uttarakhand sent trout fish to Nepal for the first time, making its international debut. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the initiative will enhance farmers' earnings, strengthen border trade, and expand fish exports.

In a major milestone for Uttarakhand's fisheries sector, the state has exported trout fish to Nepal for the first time, marking its entry into the international market. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described the development as a significant achievement that will boost farmers' incomes, strengthen border trade, and create new export opportunities for locally produced fish.

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First International Market Opens for Uttarakhand Trout

The inaugural consignment of trout from Pithoragarh district has been exported to Nepal, marking the first international market for the state's premium fish. Officials said the achievement is expected to pave the way for exports to other neighbouring countries.

Big Opportunity for Fish Farmers

The export initiative is expected to provide better prices and stable markets for trout farmers in Uttarakhand. With access to international buyers, fish producers can expand production, improve quality standards, and increase their earnings.

CM Dhami Calls It a Landmark Achievement

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated the Fisheries Department and local farmers for the achievement. He said the state government is committed to connecting Uttarakhand's agricultural and allied products with global markets while creating new livelihood opportunities in the hill districts.

Pithoragarh Emerging as a Trout Farming Hub

Pithoragarh's cool climate and clean Himalayan water make it ideal for trout farming. Over the years, the district has witnessed steady growth in fish production through government support, modern hatcheries, technical assistance, and training programmes for farmers.

Strengthening Rural Economy Through Exports

Officials believe the first export to Nepal will encourage more entrepreneurs to take up commercial fish farming and attract investments in cold-chain infrastructure, processing facilities, and logistics. The government sees fisheries as an important contributor to rural employment and economic growth in Uttarakhand.

More Global Markets in Sight

Following the successful shipment to Nepal, the state government plans to explore additional international markets for trout and other high-value agricultural products. The move aligns with Uttarakhand's broader strategy to increase exports, enhance farmers' incomes, and promote the state's premium produce globally. Recent export successes, including Uttarakhand's first shipment of fresh litchis to Italy, reflect the state's growing focus on international agricultural trade.