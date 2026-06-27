Union Health Minister JP Nadda will chair the 16th CCHFW conference on June 29 in New Delhi. The event will bring together central and state health officials to discuss policy priorities and strengthen collaboration in the health sector.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will convene the 16th Conference of the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare (CCHFW) on June 29 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, under the chairpersonship of the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda.

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According to a release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the conference will also be attended by the Union Ministers of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel and Prataprao Jadhav. The Conference will bring together Health and Family Welfare Ministers from States and Union Territories, Members of Parliament, senior officials of the Central and State Governments, non-official members and eminent experts to deliberate on key policy priorities and strengthen Centre-State collaboration in the health sector.

Conference Agenda and Objectives

The thematic sessions of this year's Conference will focus on "National Health Mission (NHM) - SDG Goals & Priorities," "Food & Drug Reforms," and "Allied Health Services." The discussions are aimed at reviewing ongoing initiatives, sharing best practices, identifying emerging challenges and charting a coordinated roadmap for improving health outcomes across the country.

Role and Significance of CCHFW

Constituted under Article 263 of the Constitution of India, the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare is the apex advisory body of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Council reviews the implementation of policies and programmes relating to the medical and public health sectors and recommends measures for their effective implementation in partnership with the States and Union Territories, the release noted.

The Conference serves as an important institutional mechanism for fostering cooperative federalism in the health sector. It provides a platform for constructive dialogue and policy consultations between the Centre and the States/UTs on issues of national importance, enabling greater convergence in the planning and implementation of public health programmes.

Launch of Digital Health Initiatives

Meanwhile, JP Nadda will launch a series of digital initiatives for the health sector on June 29 at Vigyan Bhawan as well. Developed under the aegis of National Health Authority (NHA) and National Resource Centre for EHR Standards (NRCeS), these initiatives are aimed at expanding access to healthcare services, strengthening interoperability and accelerating the adoption of Digital Public Infrastructure for Health across the country.

The launch event will bring together state representatives, senior government officials, healthcare leaders, technology partners, industry representatives and key stakeholders from across the healthcare ecosystem to mark another milestone in India's journey towards building a connected and interoperable healthcare ecosystem. (ANI)