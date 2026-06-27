Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned the role of the RSS and PMO in the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft. Following the allegations, trust members Champat Rai and Anil Mishra resigned, and an SIT is now investigating.

Congress Questions RSS, PMO Oversight

As the investigation into the alleged misappropriation of Ram Mandir donations widens, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday raised serious questions about the role of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Union Government in temple administration and said, "questioning theft isn't an attack on faith."

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Congress leader, while speaking to ANI, questioned the administrative oversight of the temple project, suggesting that the trust's structure was designed to centralise control under those close to the Prime Minister. He said, "The Ayodhya project, from its inception, has been under the supervision of the RSS and the direct oversight of the PMO. The trust was formed with individuals close to the Prime Minister, like Nripendra Misra and Champat Rai, a former RSS pracharak. Now, allegations of financial discrepancies have surfaced. It wasn't us who first raised this, and it was someone from within the temple, Mahipal Singh, who reported that donation money was being stolen. Instead of taking action, he was removed."

Raising doubts over the accountability of the temple leadership, Khera noted, "One has to wonder where this money is going and who is truly involved, reaching as far as Delhi and Nagpur. We aren't the ones hurting the Hindu faith, those who stole are. Questioning theft isn't an attack on faith. They use faith as a shield for their wrongdoings."

Condemning the perceived manipulation of religious sentiments, he added, "They've used faith to incite riots and now to cover up theft. Faith shouldn't be used as a weapon or a shield. If anyone has manipulated faith, it's those in Nagpur and the Prime Minister himself."

Priyanka Gandhi Alleges 'Big Players' Involved

On the same day, Congress General Secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raised questions over alleged embezzlement of donations to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, referring to possible "complicity of big players" behind the incident and strict action against those found guilty. In a post on X, she questioned whether such alleged irregularities could be carried out by lower-level employees alone and suggested possible involvement of big players behind the incident. She further demanded an impartial probe and strict punishment for those involved, while cautioning against any attempt to suppress the matter. Highlighting the emotional and religious significance of the temple for devotees, she termed the alleged act deeply disturbing. "The act of deceitful theft and looting committed against the faith of Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram, who upholds truth and righteousness, and his millions of devotees, has stunned the entire nation," she wrote.

Trust Members Resign Taking Moral Responsibility

On Friday, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and member trustee Anil Mishra resigned on Friday, taking moral responsibility for the alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations.

FIR Registered, SIT to Probe Allegations

The developments came after a First Information Report was registered in the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh Government. Those who have been named in the FIR are: Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav and others. This action followed allegations by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between Rs 27 crore and Rs 7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir. In response to these claims, the state government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 14 to probe the alleged scam, acting on a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. (ANI)