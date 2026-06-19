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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rainfall to Intensify Across South Bengal, Heavy Downpour Alert for North Bengal
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The southwest monsoon has become active across West Bengal, bringing increased rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds. North Bengal faces heavy to extremely heavy rain
North Bengal to Witness Intense Rainfall Throughout the Week
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast persistent rainfall across North Bengal from June 19 to June 24. Districts including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Uttar Dinajpur are expected to receive widespread light to moderate rain during this period.
ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Bengal Braces for Rain from June 20, But Humidity to Persist
The most significant weather activity is likely on June 20, when Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri could receive more than 20 cm of rainfall at isolated locations. Heavy to very heavy rain is also expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar and Uttar Dinajpur. Meanwhile, Malda and the two Dinajpur districts may experience thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-50 kmph.
Rain and Thunderstorm Activity to Increase Across South Bengal
South Bengal is also expected to experience a notable rise in rainfall activity. From June 19 onward, districts such as Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, Purulia, Bankura, North 24 Parganas, Hooghly and both Bardhaman districts are likely to receive rain accompanied by thunderstorms.
Starting June 20, weather conditions are expected to become more active across nearly all districts of South Bengal. Coastal and western districts face a higher risk of thunderstorms and strong winds. However, residents of Purulia, Bankura and Paschim Bardhaman may continue to experience hot and humid conditions for the next couple of days despite the approaching rain.
From June 21 to June 24, several districts are expected to witness repeated spells of rain, lightning and gusty winds, with wind speeds potentially reaching 40-50 kmph during stronger thunderstorm events.
Kolkata Remains Warm and Humid Despite Rain Chances
Kolkata and surrounding areas witnessed light rainfall and thunderstorms on Thursday evening. According to weather officials, moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal are supplying abundant moisture to the atmosphere, increasing the likelihood of rain across the state.
For Friday, the city is expected to see partly cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain and thunderstorms. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to remain around 35°C and 26°C respectively.
On Thursday, Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 35.05°C, which was slightly above normal, while the minimum temperature stood at 29.07°C. Relative humidity levels ranged between 62 percent and 92 percent, contributing to uncomfortable weather conditions despite occasional rainfall.
With the monsoon now active across West Bengal, both North and South Bengal are set for a wetter spell over the next week. While North Bengal faces the threat of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, South Bengal is expected to experience frequent thunderstorms, rain showers and strong winds. Residents are advised to stay updated with local weather alerts and take necessary precautions during periods of intense weather activity.
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