Former SGPC President Bibi Jagir Kaur calls for Sikh unity, warning against using Sri Akal Takht Sahib for personal or political battles. She identifies government interference and delayed SGPC elections as the real Panthic issues to address.

'Don't Use Akal Takht for Personal or Political Battles'

Calling for unity within the Sikh community, Former President of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Bibi Jagir Kaur on Saturday said divisions and conflicts among Sikh groups must end, asserting that whenever the Jathedars convene, their purpose should be to work for the welfare and unity of the Sikh community.

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She also cautioned against using Sri Akal Takht Sahib to fight personal or political battles, saying such actions undermine its dignity and authority. While speaking to ANI, she said the recent controversy concerns the alleged immoral actions of an individual and should not be treated as an issue related to Sri Akal Takht Sahib or a Panthic matter.

Real Panthic Issues vs Political Conflicts

According to her, fighting personal or political battles in the name of Panthic issues harms the dignity and authority of Sri Akal Takht Sahib. Bibi Jagir Kaur stated that the real Panthic issues are government interference in Sikh institutions, the delay in elections of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, and interference in Gurdwaras and Sikh Takhts. She said protests should be launched against such interference.

She further said that political parties should fight their own political battles separately, especially with the Punjab elections approaching in the coming months, but religious institutions should not be dragged into political conflicts.

Responsibility of the Jathedar

Emphasising the authority of the Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, she said every word spoken by the Jathedar is considered an order by the Sikh community, and therefore, such decisions should be taken very carefully and responsibly.

Referring to the December 2, 2024, Hukamnama, she said the Sikh community had accepted it wholeheartedly, but added that any Hukamnama which is not accepted by the Panth loses its significance. She also referred to the controversy surrounding Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, saying that the earlier Hukamnama related to him had to be reconsidered because it was not accepted by the Sikh community.

Bibi Jagir Kaur warned that Jathedars should remain cautious and must not come under pressure from any political party. She stressed the need to maintain the dignity, respect, and sanctity of Sri Akal Takht Sahib. (ANI)