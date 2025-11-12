Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Temperature Drops Sharply; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Kolkata's night temperature has dropped, which is below normal. The temperature in some areas of South Bengal has fallen even lower than Kalimpong's, but the weather office says there will be no major change
Kolkata Weather
The mercury dropped overnight. Kolkata's temperature fell by 1°C from Sunday, hitting 18.2°C late Monday. Some areas in South Bengal are now colder than Kalimpong.
Temperature Drops
Tuesday's Alipore report noted that late Monday, Kalimpong was 16°C. Meanwhile, Suri was 14.2°C, Purulia 15°C, Bankura 15.1°C, and Kalyani 15.5°C.
Difference Between North Bengal, South Bengal
Weather expert Rabindra Goenka says winter in South Bengal is due to cold north-westerly winds. However, North Bengal follows a completely different weather pattern.
Today's Weather
Kolkata's temperature is now below 20°C. On Monday, it was 19.3°C, 1.9 degrees below normal. Today's max will be 28°C and the min will be 17°C.
Forecast
The weather office says night temperatures in North and South Bengal won't change much for the next five days. The winter feel will remain, with no further temperature drops expected.