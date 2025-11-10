Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Temperature Expected To Drop Next Week? Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Dry weather is forecast across the state from Monday, which could cause the minimum temperature to drop by two to three degrees Celsius. There's a chance of a chillier feel in the mornings next week
Weather Update
Dry weather and clear skies in all districts from Monday. The minimum temperature may drop by two to three degrees Celsius. The early morning chill will increase slightly.
Rain Update
No chance of rain for now. Dry weather in all districts. No change in temperature for the next two days. A slight drop in mercury is possible from Monday.
Winter
The feeling of winter will increase slightly in the western districts. Dry weather in North Bengal too. No chance of rain. Light fog possible in some areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong.
Western Districts
Slight fog and haze in parts of some districts in the morning. Temperature below 20 degrees in the western districts. A light wintery feel at night and in the morning.
Next Week Forecast
Another cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh. No significant drop in mercury is likely in the next week. The temperature will drop by two to three degrees from Monday.