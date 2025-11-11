Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Temperature Dips; Is Winter Here? Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A wintery vibe has started in Bengal thanks to cool westerly winds. The weather office says Kolkata's temperature will stay below 20 degrees for the next 5 days, and North Bengal will also see a strong chill and fog
Image Credit : social media
Winter Weather
Cool morning winds, but it warms up during the day. The chill returns by evening. This pattern is seen across Bengal. Winter is here, and the weather office has a big update.
Image Credit : X/Meteolorgical Centre
Kolkata Temperature
Kolkata's temp will stay below 20 degrees due to cool westerly winds, says the weather office. This will last for 5 days, with the wintery vibe continuing until Saturday.
Image Credit : pinterest
South Bengal
The winter vibe is growing in South Bengal, with temps 1-2°C below normal. The chill is strongest in the early morning and at night. Today's high is 28°C, low is 18°C.
Image Credit : Own
North Bengal
Winter has taken hold in North Bengal, with light morning fog everywhere. The fog is denser in the hills. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and other areas are feeling the winter chill.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Alipore Weather Office
The Alipore weather office reports it will be sunny and dry. No rain is expected. The minimum temperature won't change much for five days, staying below 20 degrees.
