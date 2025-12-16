Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Biting Cold Vanishes With Increased Fog In The City
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Even in mid-December, there's no sign of winter in Bengal; instead, the temperature has risen. According to the weather department, this will continue for a few days. A fog alert has been issued for several districts
Kolkata Weather
We're halfway through December, but winter is still missing. Bengalis haven't felt the bone-chilling cold. The temperature dropped to 15°C but has now risen again. Find out today's weather.
Western Districts
Temperatures have risen in Kolkata and other areas. Western districts are seeing 11-13°C, while Kolkata was at 15.8°C. A 3-4 degree drop is expected soon as the weather changes.
Fog Alert
According to the weather office, there will be no change in temperature in North or South Bengal for the next seven days. Kolkata's sky will be clear. However, a fog alert is in place for several districts.
South Bengal Forecast
The weather office reports morning fog in the city. Visibility in South Bengal may drop to 200 meters. A temperature drop of 3-4 degrees is expected soon in Bengal.
Temperature
For 9 straight days, the temperature was below normal. The weather has now changed, and the mercury has risen. While cool winds are felt in the morning and at night, it gets warmer as the day progresses. Today, the city's maximum temperature will be 27°C and the minimum around 16°C. Overall, not much change from yesterday.
