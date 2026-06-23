Residents of Kolkata can expect generally cloudy skies over the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Light rain or thundershowers are likely during this period.

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The city's maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33°C, while the minimum temperature may remain close to 26°C. On Monday, Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 30.2°C, which was 2.8 degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 25°C, nearly 1.8 degrees below average.

Rainfall in Kolkata remained modest, with only 0.3 mm recorded between 8:30 am and 8:30 pm on Monday. Although temperatures are expected to stay below normal, humidity may continue to cause some discomfort.