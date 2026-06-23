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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: South Bengal Braces for Gusty Winds as Kolkata Awaits More Rain; North Bengal Faces Flood Threat
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A spell of rain has brought welcome relief from the heat across Kolkata and several districts of South Bengal. While the south is expected to witness scattered showers and thunderstorms, North Bengal remains on alert
Kolkata Weather: Cloudy Skies and Light Rain Expected
Residents of Kolkata can expect generally cloudy skies over the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Light rain or thundershowers are likely during this period.
ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued From North to South Bengal; Check Forecast
The city's maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33°C, while the minimum temperature may remain close to 26°C. On Monday, Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 30.2°C, which was 2.8 degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 25°C, nearly 1.8 degrees below average.
Rainfall in Kolkata remained modest, with only 0.3 mm recorded between 8:30 am and 8:30 pm on Monday. Although temperatures are expected to stay below normal, humidity may continue to cause some discomfort.
South Bengal Forecast: Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds in Several Districts
Most districts in South Bengal are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over the coming hours. The IMD has forecast scattered rain across the region, helping to keep temperatures in check.
Districts such as Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Nadia, Birbhum, and Murshidabad may witness thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph at isolated locations.
Other districts in South Bengal could also experience thunderstorm activity with gusty winds ranging between 30 and 40 kmph. While the rainfall will offer relief from the heat, humidity levels are expected to remain relatively high.
North Bengal on Alert as Heavy Rain Continues
The weather situation remains more severe in North Bengal, where heavy rainfall continues to affect normal life. The IMD has issued warnings for heavy to very heavy rain in parts of the Dooars and hill regions.
Districts including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar are expected to receive widespread light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms.
Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar may receive between 7 cm and 20 cm of rainfall at isolated places, raising concerns about flooding and landslides. Meanwhile, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Cooch Behar could receive heavy rainfall ranging from 7 cm to 11 cm.
Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of 30–40 kmph are also likely across all North Bengal districts. The persistent rainfall has already disrupted transportation in several areas, causing inconvenience to residents and tourists alike.
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