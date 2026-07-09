Tripura CM Manik Saha lauded timely taxpayers as key to the state's progress during the State Tax Dept's 50th anniversary. He launched digital systems like TRINETRA to build a more tech-based, transparent, and accountable tax system.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said that timely taxpayers are not only fulfilling their legal obligations, but are also playing an important role as responsible citizens in the economic progress and infrastructure development of the state.

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"The state government is determined to build a more technology-based, transparent and accountable tax system in the coming days," said the Chief Minister.

Golden Jubilee and Launch of Digital Tax Systems

Chief Minister Manik Saha said this while inaugurating the golden jubilee celebrations of the Tripura State Tax Department at Pragya Bhavan in Agartala on the occasion of its 50th anniversary. At the event, Saha formally launched the Tripura Integrated Network for Enforcement Tracking and Risk Analytics (TRINETRA), TRUESIP APP, and Excise Connect digital systems by pressing a button.

On the occasion, Saha said that today is a historic moment in the glorious journey of the State Tax Department over the last 50 years. "In these 50 years, the Tax Department has not only collected revenue but has also played an important role in implementing various public welfare programmes, including development, infrastructure construction, education and health initiatives," he said.

He said that the launch of five apps to make the tax system more transparent, simple and people-friendly through digital technology is highly commendable. The Chief Minister expressed the hope that, as a result, taxpayers will be able to pay taxes more quickly and easily.

Taxpayers Lauded as 'Main Strength' of Economy

Congratulating regular taxpayers, the Chief Minister said that their cooperation is the main strength behind the state's economic development. "These digital methods will make the tax system more efficient and people-friendly," he said.

The Chief Minister expressed the hope that in the coming days, the department will work with greater efficiency, honesty and dedication and provide proper services to the people of the state.

Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Secretary of the Finance Department Dr. Prashant Kumar Goel, and Commissioner of Agartala Central Goods and Services Tax Commissionerate Kundan Yadav were present on the occasion. (ANI)