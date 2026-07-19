Chirag Paswan alleged opposition parties are using Sonam Wangchuk as a political face after losing ground. He expressed concern for Wangchuk's health amid his hunger strike and urged protesters to engage in dialogue instead of creating chaos.

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) National President Chirag Paswan on Saturday alleged that several opposition parties were using activist Sonam Wangchuk as the face of their political campaign after "losing their political ground" and expressed concern over Wangchuk's deteriorating health amid his ongoing hunger strike.

'Unfortunate that opposition is using Wangchuk'

Speaking to ANI on the protest at Jantar Mantar, Paswan said, "It is unfortunate that several opposition parties, having lost their political ground, appear to be using Sonam Wangchuk as the face. One person has been left to continue a hunger strike while everyone is worried about his deteriorating health."

He said both the government and the court were concerned about Wangchuk's health and that the Delhi Police had intervened with the intention of safeguarding his well-being. "If the Delhi Police had to intervene, it was because no one would want the country to lose a personality like Sonam Wangchuk," he said.

Paswan questions protest methods

Paswan said people who disagreed with a government had the democratic option of voting it out, while alleging that many celebrities supporting such protests distanced themselves from politics during elections. "Protest is a legitimate democratic right, and people should freely express their views. But turning one individual into the face of an entire political campaign is wrong," he said.

Paswan also questioned the composition of the protestors, saying he could not tell how many of those present were actually students. He said most of the participants appeared to be well beyond student age, with very few school or university students visible, while many left-wing groups were present.

Calls for dialogue over 'chaos'

Commenting on student protests, Paswan said he agreed with concerns being raised over the education system and asserted that there should be "absolutely no compromise" with students' futures. He, however, questioned whether hunger strikes and similar protests would bring about the desired changes, urging protesters to instead engage in dialogue and present solutions. "But will a hunger strike or this kind of protest bring about those changes? Instead, put forward proposals, engage in discussion and dialogue, and offer solutions. But don't create such chaos and disorder," Paswan said.

Wangchuk hospitalised after 20-day strike

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police took Sonam Wangchuk from the Jantar Mantar protest site to Safdarjung Hospital following health concerns after his prolonged hunger strike.

Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike for 20 days, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged nationwide examination irregularities, including the NEET paper leak controversy.

Safdarjung Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Charu Bamba said Wangchuk was stable but had mild dehydration and weakness due to prolonged fasting. (ANI)