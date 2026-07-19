Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla grants separate seating to 20 MPs who broke from the Trinamool Congress. The group, merging with NCPI, has received formal recognition and announced support for the NDA ahead of the Monsoon Session.

The Lok Sabha Speaker's decision to grant separate seating to 20 MPs who broke away from the Trinamool Congress has triggered political reactions in West Bengal. Suspended TMC leader Riju Dutta described it as a "major development" and said the group has now received formal recognition. He added that Sudip Bandyopadhyay remains the party leader in the House, with Dr. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar as chief whip and Shatabdi Roy as deputy leader.

Rebel Faction Gets Formal Recognition

"This is a major development; 20 out of the 28 TMC MPs have joined the NCPI and have now received formal recognition from Speaker Om Birla. As far as we know, Sudip Bandyopadhyay is the party leader, Dr. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar is the chief whip, and Shatabdi Roy is the deputy leader; separate seating arrangements have been made for them, and they will also be allotted a separate room within the Lok Sabha. They have received full recognition and respect as a distinct political party. We will see what stance they take when Parliament convenes on the 20th," Dutta told ANI.

Dutta further said the group has announced support for the NDA ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session beginning July 20. "However, they have clearly announced their support for the NDA. I believe significant bills, beneficial to the nation, are forthcoming, and everyone ought to support initiatives that serve the country's interests. So, if our former TMC MPs extend their support, it is a welcome move; good initiatives deserve support," Dutta added.

Political Reactions

West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya said the recognition was procedural. "I have heard that about 20 people have gone, so that has to be given... As far as getting the Bill is concerned, it will definitely be passed. Regarding those who have gone to the NCPI, the central leaders and floor managers will be in a better position to comment. But one thing is certain -- the Bill will be passed," Bhattacharya told ANI.

West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee defended the Speaker's authority on the matter. "The Lok Sabha Speaker is the custodian of the House, so his decision stands. He made the decision after considering everything; his ruling is final," Banerjee told ANI.

Background of Party Splits

Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday approved the merger of six Shiv Sena (UBT) rebel MPs with the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. This takes the Shiv Sena's strength to 13, reducing UBT Sena to three members in the Lok Sabha.

Additionally, the Speaker also approved separate seating in the Lok Sabha for 20 MPs who broke away from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and announced a merger with the regional party, the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). However, the merger of rebel TMC MPs has not yet been approved by the Speaker.

Last month, rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar led a total of 20 MPs and announced a merger with a regional NCPI. Shiv Sena (UBT) has also witnessed a split, with six Lok Sabha MPs joining the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (ANI)