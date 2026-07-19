Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah held a review meeting with tourism stakeholders to prepare for the next tourism season in Kaziranga National Park. The goal is to create a roadmap for sustainable tourism and enhanced wildlife conservation.

Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Saturday held an extensive review meeting with stakeholders associated with the tourism sector at the Forest Convention Centre, Kohora, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve to discuss preparations for the forthcoming wildlife tourism season and chart a comprehensive roadmap for strengthening conservation and sustainable tourism in the World Heritage Site.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the tourism industry, local stakeholders and officials of the Forest Department to deliberate on measures aimed at improving visitor facilities, strengthening wildlife conservation and enhancing coordination among all agencies involved in the management of Kaziranga.

Preparing for the Next Tourism Season

The Assam Forest Minister said the objective of the consultation was to prepare in advance for the next tourism season by incorporating practical suggestions from all stakeholders. He requested stakeholders to submit their recommendations in writing to the department within the next 10 days so that they could be examined and incorporated into the department's future action plan.

"I have had a very constructive discussion with the stakeholders today. I requested everyone to submit their suggestions to the department within the next 10 days. I will return to Kaziranga after that to review the recommendations and finalise our roadmap for the coming tourism season," the Minister told ANI.

Jayanta Mallabaruah noted that his previous association with the Tourism Department had given him a close understanding of Kaziranga's strengths as well as the challenges faced by the tourism sector. "The Forest Department would work in close consultation with stakeholders to identify priority interventions for conservation, visitor management and tourism development," the Minister said.

The Minister invited suggestions on improving facilities for temporary forest workers, strengthening amenities for tourists and enhancing measures for wildlife protection. He said every recommendation received from stakeholders would be examined carefully before final decisions are taken.

Institutional Coordination for Balanced Development

Highlighting the importance of institutional coordination, Jayanta Mallabaruah said the Forest Department and the Tourism Department would work together to ensure balanced development while safeguarding the ecological integrity of Kaziranga. He expressed confidence that close coordination among all concerned departments would facilitate effective implementation of future initiatives.

Action Against Illegal Encroachment

The Minister reiterated the government's commitment to protecting forest areas from illegal encroachment and deforestation. Referring to recent reports of forest destruction along the Chirang-Bhutan border, he said the department was maintaining a strict vigil and had already deployed officials to the concerned locations. He stated that while boundary-related issues may arise, destruction of forests in the name of such disputes would not be tolerated and appropriate action would continue wherever required.

Reforms in Forest Governance

On forest governance reforms, Mallabaruah said the department has introduced an online system for obtaining Transit Permits, including Brown Transit Permits for the transportation of sand and gravel, enabling payments to be made digitally and reducing unnecessary human intervention. He urged traders to pay government revenue through the online system and report any instances of harassment by officials through WhatsApp so that immediate action could be taken.

The Minister said the new digital system had already begun yielding positive results by improving revenue collection and ensuring that government revenue reaches the state exchequer through transparent processes. He said the department would continue simplifying procedures while progressively introducing technologies such as CCTV surveillance and body cameras at inter-state border checkpoints to further strengthen transparency and accountability.

Enhancing Responsible Tourism

Minister Baruah also underlined the need to enhance tourism revenue in Kaziranga through improved tourism and hospitality infrastructure while ensuring that conservation remains the foremost priority. Referring to experiences from other wildlife destinations in the country, he said there is considerable scope to increase tourism revenue through better facilities, including quality accommodation for different categories of visitors, without compromising environmental safeguards.

"Increased revenue generated through responsible tourism would directly support wildlife conservation, habitat management and other developmental works within protected areas," he said. At the same time, he emphasised that all future initiatives would be guided by ecological considerations.

On the issue of year-round tourism, the Minister clarified that tourism activities inside the core area of Kaziranga cannot continue throughout the year due to ecological requirements, including the annual flood cycle that sustains the park's unique biodiversity. However, he said the department would explore options for promoting tourism-related activities during the off-season so that local stakeholders, including hotels and tourism service providers, could sustain their livelihoods throughout the year without affecting wildlife conservation.

Commitment to Sustainable Management

The Minister further stated that issues relating to temporary forest workers, grassland conservation, roadside tree management and other departmental matters would be examined in detail during subsequent departmental meetings.

Concluding the visit, Baruah reaffirmed the government's commitment to adopting a participatory approach to conservation and tourism development. He said the suggestions received from stakeholders would help the department prepare a comprehensive strategy for the sustainable management of Kaziranga, ensuring that conservation, tourism and community interests progress together.

Cabinet Minister Keshab Mahanta, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and senior officials of the Forest Department and District Administration were also present at the meeting. (ANI)