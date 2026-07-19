The IMD has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh for July 20 and 21. It warns of potential flash floods, landslides, and rising river levels as monsoon activity is set to intensify from July 18.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh on July 20 and 21, warning of flash floods, landslides, rising river levels and widespread disruption as monsoon activity is expected to intensify across the state from the night of July 18.

Speaking to ANI in Shimla on Saturday, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Senior Scientist at the IMD's Meteorological Centre, Shimla, said the weather system is expected to remain active until at least July 24, with the most intense spell likely on July 20 and 21. "The weather is expected to become active from the night of July 18. Light to moderate rainfall will occur across many parts of the state, while heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely in several districts over the next few days," Sharma said.

Weather Alert Timeline

He said a yellow alert has been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi for July 18, where isolated places are likely to receive heavy rainfall.

The weather activity is expected to intensify on July 19, with the IMD issuing an orange alert for Kangra, Mandi and Shimla for heavy to very heavy rainfall. Yellow alerts have also been issued for Chamba, Hamirpur, Kullu, Sirmaur, Solan, Una and Bilaspur.

Sharma said the most severe weather conditions are expected on July 20, when a red alert has been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur, where isolated places may experience extremely heavy rainfall. An orange alert has been issued for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kullu and Shimla, while Solan remains under a yellow alert. Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti are also expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall.

On July 21, the red alert will extend to Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu and Sirmaur, with orange alerts for Shimla, Solan and Hamirpur and yellow alerts for Una and Bilaspur.

According to Sharma, rainfall intensity is likely to reduce slightly from July 22, although widespread rain will continue across the state. Orange alerts remain in force for Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Sirmaur, while yellow alerts have been issued for several other districts. He added that rainfall activity is expected to continue on July 23 and 24, particularly over the central hill districts, where weather conditions are likely to remain active.

Warnings and Advisories

Sharma warned that continuous rainfall could trigger flash floods, landslides, mudslides and rockfalls, particularly in vulnerable areas. "Water levels in rivers and streams are expected to rise significantly. Even small seasonal streams can swell suddenly, increasing the risk of flash floods. People should stay away from rivers, nullahs and other water bodies," he said.

He advised residents and tourists to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall and strictly follow traffic advisories issued by the state government. He also urged people to remain updated through official weather bulletins and district administration advisories.

"The state government has already been informed about the alerts for the next four to five days. Any further updates will be communicated immediately," Sharma said.

Potential Damage and Disruptions

The IMD has also cautioned that the expected rainfall could damage standing crops and horticulture, disrupt essential services, trigger traffic congestion and reduce visibility on roads due to heavy rain.

Rainfall Statistics

Sharma said rainfall during July so far has remained close to normal across Himachal Pradesh, although several districts have recorded above-normal precipitation.

He said Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu and Chamba have recorded rainfall close to or below normal during July, while districts such as Solan have recorded around 40 per cent excess rainfall. However, he said the overall southwest monsoon rainfall from June 1 to July 18 remains about 15 per cent below normal across the state.

Temperature Outlook

On the temperature front, Sharma said Shimla is currently recording maximum temperatures of around 24-25 degrees Celsius, while Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Una are recording 33-34 degrees Celsius. Una registered the state's highest maximum temperature at 38.6 degrees Celsius.

He said there is unlikely to be any significant change in temperatures on Saturday, but as the rain intensifies, day temperatures are expected to fall by 4 to 5 degrees Celsius from July 20 onwards, bringing widespread relief from the prevailing warm conditions across Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)