The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that the well-marked low-pressure area over north Odisha, adjoining Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal has weakened into a low-pressure system. It is expected to lose further strength over the next 24 hours.

As a result, widespread heavy rainfall is no longer expected across South Bengal. However, isolated light to moderate showers may continue in several districts. A yellow alert remains in place for Bankura, Purulia, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Jhargram, and Paschim Medinipur, where localized spells of rain are still likely. Residents are advised to carry umbrellas while travelling outdoors.