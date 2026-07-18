Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: No Heavy Rain Today, North Bengal Under Red Alert
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: West Bengal is set to witness contrasting weather conditions this weekend. While rainfall is expected to ease across South Bengal, North Bengal remains on high alert with forecasts of heavy to extremely heavy rain
Low-Pressure System Weakens, Rainfall Declines in South Bengal
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that the well-marked low-pressure area over north Odisha, adjoining Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal has weakened into a low-pressure system. It is expected to lose further strength over the next 24 hours.
As a result, widespread heavy rainfall is no longer expected across South Bengal. However, isolated light to moderate showers may continue in several districts. A yellow alert remains in place for Bankura, Purulia, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Jhargram, and Paschim Medinipur, where localized spells of rain are still likely. Residents are advised to carry umbrellas while travelling outdoors.
Kolkata Weather to Remain Humid, Heavy Rain Unlikely
Kolkata, along with North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, and Howrah, is not expected to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday. Intermittent light to moderate showers may occur during the day, but high humidity levels are likely to keep weather conditions uncomfortable whenever rain pauses.
Forecasters have also indicated that rainfall activity may increase once again from Tuesday, July 21. Heavy rain is possible over North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, and Nadia, prompting a yellow alert for these districts. Scattered showers are also expected across other parts of South Bengal.
North Bengal on Red Alert as Rivers Continue to Swell
Unlike the southern districts, North Bengal is expected to witness intense rainfall on both Saturday and Sunday. The IMD has issued a red alert for Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rain.
An orange alert remains in force for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Cooch Behar, while Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, and Dakshin Dinajpur are also likely to receive heavy rainfall. Weather conditions are not expected to improve significantly even on Monday.
Continuous rainfall has already caused water levels in several rivers across North Bengal to rise above danger levels. Fresh spells of heavy rain could worsen the flood situation, inundate low-lying areas, and trigger landslides in vulnerable hilly regions. Authorities have urged residents to remain alert and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall.
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