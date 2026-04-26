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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain, Thunderstorm Expected Across THESE Places; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The weather in South Bengal is set to change from Sunday, with thunderstorms predicted. But, places like Purulia and Bankura will still face a heatwave. Meanwhile, North Bengal will continue to get heavy rainfall
Weather set to change across districts
Heatwave conditions in some districts
Light to moderate rain in almost all districts
A cyclonic circulation is present
Heavy rain in the hilly districts
Temperature rise in districts
Rain in South Bengal
North Bengal's temperature
In North Bengal, day temperatures will remain stable for the next two days. Following this period, the temperature is predicted to drop by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next five days, bringing some relief.
ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Bengal Weather Alert: 40°C Heat, Followed by Stormy Weekend Forecast
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