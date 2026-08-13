Rahul Gandhi has moved the Supreme Court against the Allahabad High Court's order in a disproportionate assets case. The HC had directed CBI/ED to probe allegations by a BJP worker. The apex court will hear the plea on August 17.

Rahul Gandhi Moves SC Against Probe Order in Assets Case

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has moved the Supreme Court against orders passed by the Allahabad High Court in a case concerning allegations of disproportionate assets made against him by Karnataka-based BJP worker S Vignesh Shishir.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana to hear the plea on August 17.

The High Court in May had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate to examine and verify the allegations and apprise it of the progress in the matter.

Details of the Challenge

Gandhi has challenged the High Court's directions before the apex court, questioning the process initiated on the basis of Shishir's complaint alleging that he possessed assets beyond his known sources of income.

He has also separately sought transfer of the proceedings from the Allahabad High Court to the Delhi High Court.

High Court Proceedings

While considering the case on July 20, the High Court found the CBI's affidavit unsatisfactory and asked it to file a fresh affidavit detailing the status of its inquiry.

The High Court had noted that the ED had taken the steps required of it and clarified that the agency would be at liberty to initiate appropriate legal proceedings if its investigation yielded any actionable information. The matter was thereafter listed for further hearing on August 20 by the High Court.