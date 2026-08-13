TN Fisheries Minister Srinath will meet Union Ministers in Delhi next week after the Sri Lankan Navy arrested nine Rameswaram fishermen. He assured a positive outcome and also spoke on new schemes and resolving Thoothukudi's water scarcity.

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 13 (ANI): Amid the arrest of nine fishermen from Rameswaram by the Sri Lankan Navy, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister Srinath on Thursday said that he will visit Delhi next week to take up the issue with the Union Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, and the Union Minister of Fisheries, Rajiv Ranjan Singh. Speaking to reporters at the Thoothukudi Airport, he stated that talks regarding the Tamil Nadu fishermen's issue are ongoing and that he has discussed the matter with the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. He further added, "Next week, we will go to Delhi and meet the Union Minister of External Affairs and the Union Minister of Fisheries to discuss measures to prevent the arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen. A positive outcome will be reached soon."

Minister Outlines Plans for Fishermen

The Minister also mentioned that various beneficial schemes for fishermen will be included in the demand for grants for the Fisheries Department. He stated that several schemes aimed at benefiting fishermen have been evaluated, and discussions have been held with the Chief Minister and the Finance Minister regarding them. "Many good schemes will be included in the demand for grants to fully benefit fishermen in a suitable manner," Minister Srinath said.

On the demand of Thoothukudi mechanized boat fishermen to grant permission for deep-sea fishing, the Minister responded that this request too has been included in the Fisheries Department's demand for grants, and an announcement regarding it will be made during the session.

Action on Thoothukudi Water Scarcity

Regarding the water scarcity issue in Thoothukudi, the Minister assured, "The drinking water issue in Thoothukudi will be completely resolved within a couple of days," adding that repair works are underway for damaged water pipelines in certain areas, and regular water supply has already resumed in several locations.

Sri Lankan Navy Arrests Nine Fishermen

This comes after the Sri Lankan Navy on Thursday arrested nine fishermen from Rameswaram and seized their boat for allegedly fishing across the border near Katchatheevu.

According to the Coastal Security Group police, the group was part of a larger contingent of 297 fishing boats that had set out from the Rameswaram Port on August 12 after being issued formal fishing permits. The seized vessel, registered as IND TN 10 MM 329, is owned by P Wellington, a resident of Thangachimadam Raja Nagar.

The nine arrested fishermen have been identified as J Janathan (45), A Anthony Pichai (38), K Vellaichamy (51), M Prabhu (43), Arogya Jeniston (25), P Stevin (30), M Donbosco (55), V Arogya Devin (31), and Subbaiah (52). Following the arrest, the fishermen were taken to the Thalaimannar Naval Camp by the Sri Lankan Navy for further questioning. (ANI)