Kolkata Weather Update: Rain, Thunderstorm Alert Issued For Second Phase Elections
Kolkata Weather Update: The Alipur Met Department has issued a forecast for Kalbaisakhi storms amid the state's scorching heat. Want to know what the weather will be like this weekend? Check out our full photo gallery for all the details
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Today's weather update
The Met department has forecast storms and rain across districts on April 29, the day of the second phase of elections, with a warning for 40-50 km/h winds. The weather office has again predicted rain with Kalbaisakhi storms. The weather in South Bengal will start changing from Saturday. Officials say a cyclonic circulation is creating the possibility of storms and rain in Kolkata and most of South Bengal. How long will this last? Read our full report for details.
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South Bengal's weather update
According to the Alipur Met Department, South Bengal will experience rain until Thursday. Local thunderclouds could cause storms and rain in some parts of the region. From Sunday, the chances of rain will increase in Kolkata and the rest of South Bengal. A Kalbaisakhi forecast is in place for the entire South Bengal region, with winds potentially reaching speeds of 50 to 60 km/h in some places. An alert has already been issued.
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Which districts are on storm alert?
On Saturday, North 24 Parganas, West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East and West Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia have a high chance of storms and rain. The Met department has issued a warning. Other districts will remain dry. From Sunday, Kolkata and all of South Bengal will see stronger storms. An orange alert is in place for tomorrow in North 24 Parganas, East and West Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia, with winds hitting 50-60 km/h. The remaining districts can expect winds of 40-50 km/h. This weather will continue till Thursday. The rain might bring down the temperature, but before that, Purulia, Bankura, and West Bardhaman are on a heatwave alert due to the oppressive heat.
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Kolkata's weather update
Even with a chance of rain on polling day, the afternoon will remain hot and uncomfortable. The city is already feeling the heat and humidity today. Kolkata's maximum temperature today is 36 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 27.8 degrees Celsius. The Alipur Met Department has issued a heatwave warning and advised people to avoid going out between 11 am and 4 pm unless absolutely necessary.
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North Bengal's weather
North Bengal also has a storm and rain forecast until Thursday. Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri might see heavy showers. Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar, mainly the upper districts, also have a chance of storms and rain. Along with this, gusty winds could blow at speeds of 50 to 60 km/h. A warning is in effect for these areas.
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