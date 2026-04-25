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Which districts are on storm alert?

On Saturday, North 24 Parganas, West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East and West Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia have a high chance of storms and rain. The Met department has issued a warning. Other districts will remain dry. From Sunday, Kolkata and all of South Bengal will see stronger storms. An orange alert is in place for tomorrow in North 24 Parganas, East and West Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia, with winds hitting 50-60 km/h. The remaining districts can expect winds of 40-50 km/h. This weather will continue till Thursday. The rain might bring down the temperature, but before that, Purulia, Bankura, and West Bardhaman are on a heatwave alert due to the oppressive heat.