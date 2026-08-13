Union Home Minister Amit Shah hoisted the Tiranga at his residence as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. He said the initiative, under PM Modi's leadership, strengthens patriotism and the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday hoisted the Tiranga at his residence in Delhi under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Ministers Champion 'Har Ghar Tiranga'

In a post on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has further strengthened the spirit of patriotism and pride in the heart of every Indian across the country. "Today, at my residence in New Delhi, I hoisted the tricolour under the #HarGharTiranga campaign.This campaign, launched under the leadership of Modi ji, is today further strengthening the sentiment of patriotism and pride in the heart of every Indian. Today, crores of countrymen are connecting with the tricolour and empowering the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat," said Amit Shah.

On this occasion, several other ministers also celebrated the national flag under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu flagged off a Tiranga Rally as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign 2026. "Tiranga in our hands, Vande Mataram in our hearts. A beautiful Tiranga Yatra, celebrating the spirit of our Bharat," said Ram Mohan Naidu wrote on X.

Campaign Marks Vande Mataram's 150th Anniversary

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign that started under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark India's independence. As India prepares to mark its milestone 80th Independence Day, this year's celebrations will have a special focus on the commemoration of 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'.

The major components of Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 will include Tiranga rallies and processions, exhibitions, Tiranga concerts, bike and cycle rallies, tricolour lighting of important locations, decorations and Rangoli programmes.

Special activities will also be organised under the theme "Tiranga Salute to the Spirit of Vande Mataram", along with the popular "Selfie with Tiranga" initiative.

PM Modi's Call for Participation

Earlier in August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the citizens to participate in the nationwide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement, tying it to the government's larger vision of a developed India. PM Modi also highlighted that the campaign carries special significance this year as it coincides with the 150th anniversary of the National Song, 'Vande Mataram'.

"Our Tricolour is our pride and a constant source of inspiration to always give our best for the nation. Let us participate enthusiastically in the #HarGharTiranga movement and renew our collective resolve to contribute towards building a Viksit Bharat. Glad that this year's efforts are dedicated to Vande Mataram and that too at a time when we are marking its 150th anniversary," PM Modi wrote on X. (ANI)