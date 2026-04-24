South Bengal continues to reel under intense heat, especially till April 24. Districts like Purulia, West Burdwan, Bankura, Jhargram, and Birbhum may see temperatures touching or crossing 40°C—around 4–5°C above normal.

Coastal regions, including Kolkata, are also facing uncomfortable conditions. Though temperatures are slightly lower, high humidity levels (80–95%) are making it feel much hotter. The “feels like” temperature remains a major concern, particularly during afternoon hours.

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