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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heatwave to Ease as Storms Hit Kolkata, Nearby Districts; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: After days of intense heat, West Bengal is finally set for relief. A weather shift from Saturday will bring thunderstorms, gusty winds, and scattered rainfall across South Bengal, gradually lowering temperatures
Weather Change Begins from Saturday
A significant shift in weather is expected across South Bengal starting Saturday. Kolkata will see a maximum temperature of around 35°C and a minimum of 28°C. While the day may remain warm, conditions are likely to change by evening with partial cloud cover and chances of rain. Districts like North 24 Parganas, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, and West Burdwan will continue to experience heat, but scattered showers are expected later in the day.
Kalbaishakhi Storms to Impact Multiple Districts
From Sunday through Thursday, most districts in South Bengal, including Kolkata, are expected to receive rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. Kalbaishakhi storms are likely to hit areas such as North 24 Parganas, East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia. Wind speeds may reach 50–60 km/h in some places, bringing much-needed relief from the soaring temperatures.
Rain and Gusty Winds in North Bengal Too
North Bengal is also witnessing unstable weather conditions. Districts like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Kalimpong are expected to receive scattered rainfall along with gusty winds. These conditions are likely to persist, contributing to a cooler and more comfortable climate in the region.
ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Bengal Weather Alert: 40°C Heat, Followed by Stormy Weekend Forecast
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