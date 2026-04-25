A significant shift in weather is expected across South Bengal starting Saturday. Kolkata will see a maximum temperature of around 35°C and a minimum of 28°C. While the day may remain warm, conditions are likely to change by evening with partial cloud cover and chances of rain. Districts like North 24 Parganas, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, and West Burdwan will continue to experience heat, but scattered showers are expected later in the day.