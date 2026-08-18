West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh criticised the Jharkhand govt's delayed cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exam, questioning the lathi-charge on students. CM Hemant Soren announced the cancellation and a probe into irregularities since 2014.

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday criticised the Jharkhand government over its delayed decision to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination, alleging that authorities ignored students' demands until protests escalated and led to a lathi-charge. Speaking to reporters here, Ghosh asked why the Hemant Soren government took "so long" to act. "Why did the Jharkhand government take so long to make a decision? As soon as the agitation started in Delhi, the government immediately initiated talks. The students there (in Jharkhand) were making demands that the government wasn't even willing to consider. They had to resort to lathi-charging the children, but why did it come to that? If anyone toys with the future of these children, the people will protest," he said.

Jharkhand Govt Cancels Exams, Orders Probe

The remarks came after the Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday announced that the state government had decided to cancel all activities associated with TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), including the examinations conducted, the results published and the candidates selected, and the state Cabinet also decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examinations. Addressing the media at Jaipal Singh Stadium, CM Soren also ordered a comprehensive inquiry into alleged irregularities in examinations conducted from 2014 to the present. Aspirants became emotional and celebrated at Jaipal Singh Stadium after the Jharkhand government accepted their demands.

"Today, we held a special Cabinet meeting to bring this matter to a conclusion. After considering all aspects and finding solutions to the issues, we have decided to cancel all examinations conducted by TDPL, the results published by TDPL, and the selection or participation of any candidates through TDPL. All activities undertaken by TDPL in this regard have also been cancelled," CM Soren said in a press conference.

"Today, the Cabinet decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examinations as well. Furthermore, a comprehensive inquiry will be conducted into all errors--minor or major--that have occurred since 2014. We will also soon convene to discuss the amendments made to the MMDR Act by the Central Government; if necessary, we may even call a special session to deliberate on this specific issue," he said.

JPSC Civil Services Exam Under Scrutiny

CM Soren announced a comprehensive inquiry into alleged irregularities in the JPSC Civil Services examinations, saying the probe would be conducted under the supervision of a retired judge. He said the SIT and CID were already investigating the matter and several "shocking facts" had emerged during the probe.

"The biggest and most prominent demand of the youth concerns the JPSC Civil Services examination. One of our ministers had assured them that an investigation into the matter was already underway. We will now conduct a comprehensive inquiry under the supervision of a retired judge. Sometimes it seems that we are right, and at other times, it appears that the students are right. It becomes difficult to distinguish between the two sides," CM said.

CM Soren said some people appointed through the JPSC had been arrested in connection with alleged irregularities in the examinations. The Chief Minister said the government will carry out examination reforms with full transparency and strengthen existing SOPs to prevent irregularities.

The developments came after the student protest in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). (ANI)