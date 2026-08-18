CM Rekha Gupta launches Delhi Cleanliness Campaign 2026 from August 17 to October 2, focusing on waste segregation, recycling, reducing single-use plastic and citizen participation.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inaugurated the 'Delhi Free From Garbage-Cleanliness Campaign 2026', which is a campaign for the cleanliness of the city and intends to bring awareness among citizens to become responsible for their garbage.

The 'Delhi Free From Garbage-Cleanliness Campaign 2026' has been organized with a view to cleaning the road and public places and to promote good practices of garbage management and cleanliness in our day-to-day life.

Delhi Cleanliness Campaign 2026: Citizens Have Been Called to Join in the Campaign

The launching ceremony of the campaign was attended by Delhi BJP President and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood, MCD Mayor Pravesh Wahi, MLA Abhay Verma and other dignitaries.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta appealed to the citizens of the city to join in the drive rather than leaving the issue of cleanliness only to the government organizations. CM called for participation of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), market associations and citizens in keeping their neighbourhoods clean. The CM further appealed to people to join in cleanliness drives through shramdaan and collective efforts.

Emphasis on Waste Management and Source Segregation

In addition to cleaning drives in various parts of Delhi, especially public places, the campaign will focus on source segregation of waste.

It will involve separation of waste from the point of generation, which includes homes, markets, and other institutions. Source segregation can lead to better disposal of waste as well as recycling.

Reduction in the Use of Single-Use Plastic and 3R Principle

Use of single-use plastic will also be discouraged under the campaign. It is being asked to avoid items that get used once and are disposed off.

Apart from reducing the use of single-use plastic, the campaign will also aim to follow the 3R principle – Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. This is being done in order to encourage people to consume responsible and reuse and recycle waste wherever necessary.

₹1 Crore Incentive for Top-Ward Performers

CM Rekha Gupta announced an incentive for ward performers in terms of cleanliness. The wards which top in terms of performance shall be rewarded with ₹1 crore incentive. This measure will help promote healthy competition and increase responsibility for cleanliness at the ward level.

Campaign to be Extended Until October 2

The 'Delhi Free from Garbage – Cleanliness Campaign 2026' will continue till October 2, which marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The message from the government is clear that the issue of cleanliness is not to be confined to a single campaign. Rather, any sustainable change would be possible only with regular civic participation.