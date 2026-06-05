The weather took a welcome turn in Kolkata on Friday morning as light to moderate rain began in several parts of the city. The showers arrived after days of sticky and humid weather, offering much-needed relief to residents.

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The forecast suggests that gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph may accompany the rainfall. Similar weather conditions are expected in districts such as Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, Bankura, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Nadia and Murshidabad. While rainfall may not be widespread everywhere, scattered showers are likely to keep temperatures in check.