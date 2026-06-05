- Home
- India
- Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain Brings Relief to South Bengal, Thunderstorm Warning Remains in Place
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain Brings Relief to South Bengal, Thunderstorm Warning Remains in Place
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: After days of sweltering humidity and uncomfortable conditions, rain and thunderstorms have finally brought relief to parts of West Bengal. Kolkata and several districts woke up to cloudy skies and showers on Friday
Rainfall Returns to Kolkata and South Bengal
The weather took a welcome turn in Kolkata on Friday morning as light to moderate rain began in several parts of the city. The showers arrived after days of sticky and humid weather, offering much-needed relief to residents.
ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain, Lightning and Strong Winds Forecast Across West Bengal
The forecast suggests that gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph may accompany the rainfall. Similar weather conditions are expected in districts such as Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, Bankura, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Nadia and Murshidabad. While rainfall may not be widespread everywhere, scattered showers are likely to keep temperatures in check.
Thunderstorm Alert Issued for Several Districts
A number of districts have been placed under weather watch as thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds remain a possibility throughout the day. Areas including Hooghly, Paschim Medinipur, Purulia, South 24 Parganas and Jhargram could witness periods of moderate rain along with gusty conditions.
Residents have been advised to stay cautious during thunderstorm activity, particularly in open spaces and near water bodies. Sudden weather changes during the morning hours may also affect travel and outdoor activities in some regions.
North Bengal Likely to Receive Heavier Showers
Rainfall activity is expected to be stronger across North Bengal, especially in the hill districts and surrounding areas. Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar are likely to receive substantial rainfall, creating cool and pleasant weather conditions.
However, districts such as Malda may not see the same intensity of rainfall. Weather officials have indicated that daytime temperatures in North Bengal could drop by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next two days. South Bengal, meanwhile, is unlikely to experience any major temperature decline immediately, though the rain should bring some comfort from the prevailing humidity.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.