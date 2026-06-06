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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms Across South Bengal; Check District-Wise Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: After Friday’s spell of rain, thunderstorms across South Bengal, similar weather conditions are expected on Saturday as well. While the showers may bring temporary relief from the heat, humidity is likely to remain high
Rain Continues Even as Monsoon Waits at Bengal’s Doorstep
The southwest monsoon has already advanced into several parts of India and is expected to reach Goa within the next two days. It is also likely to spread further across Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh during this period.
However, weather officials have not yet confirmed when the monsoon will officially enter West Bengal. Despite the delay, pre-monsoon showers continue to affect several districts across the state. Meteorologists believe this pattern of scattered rain and thunderstorms could continue for the next few days, offering intermittent relief from the summer heat.
South Bengal May Witness Evening Thunderstorms
According to the weather department, humid and uncomfortable conditions are likely to persist across South Bengal, including Kolkata, on Saturday. While there may be brief spells of sunshine during the day, cloud cover is expected to dominate the sky for most of the time.
ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain Brings Relief to South Bengal, Thunderstorm Warning Remains in Place
The weather is likely to change after noon, with thunderstorms and rain expected in districts such as Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, Bankura, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Nadia, and Murshidabad. East Midnapore, West Midnapore, and Jhargram may also receive rainfall, although the intensity is expected to be comparatively lower.
Despite the rain, temperatures are not expected to drop significantly. As a result, residents may continue to experience humid and sticky conditions throughout the day.
Heavy Rainfall Expected in Parts of North Bengal
Rain activity is likely to remain stronger in North Bengal. Districts including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar are expected to receive substantial rainfall, with precipitation levels ranging between 7 and 11 centimetres in some areas.
Malda is likely to witness relatively lighter rainfall compared to the other northern districts. Continuous rain is also expected to bring down temperatures in North Bengal by around 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next couple of days.
This drop in temperature is expected to make weather conditions across North Bengal considerably more pleasant than those in the southern parts of the state, providing a welcome break from the heat and humidity.
While the southwest monsoon is yet to officially arrive in West Bengal, rain and thunderstorm activity is set to continue across both North and South Bengal. Residents can expect cloudy skies, intermittent showers, and persistent humidity in the south, while North Bengal is likely to enjoy cooler and more comfortable weather conditions.
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