Rain activity is likely to remain stronger in North Bengal. Districts including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar are expected to receive substantial rainfall, with precipitation levels ranging between 7 and 11 centimetres in some areas.

Malda is likely to witness relatively lighter rainfall compared to the other northern districts. Continuous rain is also expected to bring down temperatures in North Bengal by around 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next couple of days.

This drop in temperature is expected to make weather conditions across North Bengal considerably more pleasant than those in the southern parts of the state, providing a welcome break from the heat and humidity.

While the southwest monsoon is yet to officially arrive in West Bengal, rain and thunderstorm activity is set to continue across both North and South Bengal. Residents can expect cloudy skies, intermittent showers, and persistent humidity in the south, while North Bengal is likely to enjoy cooler and more comfortable weather conditions.