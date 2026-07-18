The Indian Army and Dras Civil Administration successfully conducted the Tiger Hill Expedition 2026, the first since Dras became a District HQ. The initiative aims to promote military tourism and preserve the rich legacy of the Kargil War.

Tiger Hill Expedition Boosts Military Tourism

The Tiger Hill Expedition 2026 was successfully conducted on Friday through the collaborative efforts of the Indian Army and the Civil Administration, Dras. The initiative marked the first organised expedition to Tiger Hill after Dras became a District Headquarters, reflecting a shared commitment to promoting Military Tourism while preserving the rich legacy of the Kargil War, according to a press note.

The expedition provided participants with a unique opportunity to experience one of India's most iconic battlefields and gain a deeper appreciation of the region's history, heritage and breathtaking landscape.

Empowering Local Youth and Community

A significant highlight of the event was the participation of six trained Tour & Trek Guides from Government Degree College, Dras, who actively assisted during the expedition. Their involvement represents an important step towards building local capacity, creating sustainable livelihood opportunities and encouraging greater community participation in the region's growing tourism sector.

The successful conduct of the expedition highlights the value of civil-military collaboration in promoting responsible tourism, preserving the historical significance of Tiger Hill, and showcasing Dras as a destination where history, adventure and community come together, the press note said.

Fire and Fury Corps Commemorates Event

In a post shared on X, the Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army said, "Tiger Hill Expedition : Honouring Valour, Promoting Military Tourism. On 17 Jul 2026, the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Civil Administration, Dras, successfully conducted the Tiger Hill Expedition 2026 as part of the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas Commemorations. The first such initiative after Dras became a District Headquarters, the expedition promoted Military Tourism while preserving the legacy of the Kargil War. Eleven trained Tour & Trek Guides from Government Degree College, Dras, also participated, supporting sustainable livelihood opportunities for local youth."

Tiger Hill Expedition : Honouring Valour, Promoting Military Tourism 🇮🇳 On 17 Jul 2026, the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Civil Administration, Dras, successfully conducted the Tiger Hill Expedition 2026 as part of the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas Commemorations. The first… pic.twitter.com/kROw5MVtdT — @firefurycorps_IA (@firefurycorps) July 17, 2026

A Tribute from Last Year: 72-Foot National Flag

Last year in July, in a tribute ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Flag Foundation of India, hoisted a 72-foot-high national flag at one of the highest vantage points in Lamochan, Drass. The initiative honours the bravery and sacrifice of the soldiers who laid down their lives during the Kargil War.

Strategically positioned, the location provides a clear view of key landmarks of the Kargil battlefield, including Tololing Point, Tiger Hill, Point 5140, Point 4875, and Point 5353 (which is still under Pakistani control). The sight of the Tricolour proudly fluttering in such proximity to these historic battlegrounds stands as a symbol of national pride and remembrance.

The flag was formally hoisted on Friday by Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla, General Officer Commanding, 14 Corps, alongside Major General (Retd) Asim Kohli, CEO of the Flag Foundation of India. (ANI)