Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the inauguration of the redeveloped Majbat Railway Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The upgraded station, inaugurated by PM Modi, will feature modern amenities to boost tourism and trade.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Friday attended the inauguration of the redeveloped Majbat Railway Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, which was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of a nationwide programme covering 75 redeveloped railway stations, from Jalandhar Cantonment Station. The Governor unveiled the plaque of the redeveloped station at the historic 117-year-old Majbat.

With the redevelopment, the Majbat Amrit Station has been upgraded to a vibrant city centre to boost tourism, employment and local trade in the region. The upgraded station has been equipped with modern passenger-friendly amenities, enhanced parking facilities, a spacious waiting area and provisions for water conservation, solar energy and green spaces.

Governor Hails 'Historic Milestone' for Assam

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Acharya described the occasion as a historic milestone for Assam and said that the transformation of Majbat Railway Station reflects the Prime Minister's vision of creating modern, inclusive and sustainable infrastructure. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming Majbat into an Amrit Bharat Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and also thanked Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for his contribution and continued support in the state's development.

The Governor said that the redeveloped station seamlessly blends Assam's rich cultural heritage with modern passenger amenities, making it a transit hub which also showcases the state's unique identity. He expressed confidence that the upgraded station would promote tourism, trade, employment and regional development while strengthening connectivity across the region.

Transformation of Indian Railways

Highlighting the rapid transformation of Indian Railways, Governor Acharya said that the unprecedented expansion of railway infrastructure, station redevelopment, electrification, modern signalling systems and introduction of advanced trains are contributing significantly to India's journey towards becoming a developed nation. He noted that over the last decade, railway budget allocation for Assam and the Northeast has increased more than fivefold, with 50 stations in Assam and 60 across the Northeast being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The Governor said that improved multimodal connectivity under the Prime Minister's vision of "Act East, Act Fast and Act First" is unlocking the immense economic potential of Assam and the Northeast, positioning the region as a key driver of India's growth.

Call for Public Responsibility

Calling upon citizens to preserve the newly developed public asset, the Governor urged the people, particularly the youth, to take collective responsibility for maintaining the cleanliness, safety and upkeep of the station. He expressed confidence that Majbat Railway Station would emerge as a symbol of new opportunities, prosperity and aspirations, contributing meaningfully to the vision of Viksit Assam and Viksit Bharat.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Nilima Devi, Minister for Transport and Bodoland Welfare Charan Boro, General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, Divisional Railway Manager of Rangiya Division Anant Sadashiv, senior officials of Indian Railways and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)