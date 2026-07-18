AAP criticised PM Modi's 'double engine government' appeal, alleging it led to increased drug abuse in Punjab. The party also questioned drug seizures at Mundra Port and accused the Centre of withholding Rs 50,000 crore in state dues.

AAP Punjab Media In-charge Baltej Pannu on Friday criticised the Prime Minister's appeal for a "double engine government", alleging that Punjab had witnessed the consequences of such a government between 2014 and 2017, when, according to him, drug abuse and gangster culture had increased in the state. "Their own minister brought drugs into Punjab. The Prime Minister cannot erase his so-called double-engine government's record by making political speeches," he added, as per a release.

AAP Questions Drug Recoveries, Alleges Financial Dues

Responding to the Prime Minister's remarks on drugs, AAP alleged that the BJP should first explain the repeated recovery of drugs through Mundra Port. The party claimed that instead of answering questions on the issue, the BJP was attempting to divert attention.

Pannu further alleged that while the Prime Minister had accused Punjab of being run on debt, he had remained silent on the Centre's pending dues to the state. According to the AAP, the Centre owes Punjab around Rs 50,000 crore, including pending flood relief funds and Rural Development Fund (RDF) dues. The party alleged that instead of announcing the release of these funds, the Prime Minister had made misleading claims about the state's financial condition.

The party further alleged that the Prime Minister had made it a practice to spread misinformation in every election-bound state and asserted that the people of Punjab would not be misled by such speeches.

Kejriwal Leads Attack on PM's 'Honesty'

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Punjab visit, saying that instead of answering serious questions, he chose to mislead the people of Punjab with lies and deliver lectures on honesty. AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that the biggest leader of those involved in the Shri Ram Mandir chanda chori had come to Punjab to preach honesty, according to a release.

Party Demands Answers on Key Issues

The party also demanded that the Prime Minister answer questions on the Shri Ram Mandir chanda chori, the repeated recovery of drugs through Gujarat's Mundra Port, and the Centre's pending dues of around ₹50,000 crore to Punjab. The AAP affirmed that the BJP has no right to speak about Punjab when it was the BJP's own double-engine government that ruined the state between 2014 and 2017, and accused the Prime Minister of spreading falsehoods instead of addressing Punjab's real concerns.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "The country's biggest leader of those who stole donations meant for the Shri Ram Temple came to Punjab today to deliver lectures on honesty."

The party also demanded that the Prime Minister respond to questions regarding the alleged Ram Temple donation issue, repeated seizures of drugs at Gujarat's Mundra Port and the Centre's pending dues to Punjab. (ANI)