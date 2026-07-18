Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam claimed the FDA's campaign against adulterated milk is creating a crisis for Mumbai's milk traders. He urged authorities to give them adequate time to comply, warning of potential milk supply disruptions and price hikes.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Friday claimed that the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) ongoing campaign against adulterated milk has created a crisis for milk traders and small-scale dairy operators in Mumbai and urged the authorities to give them adequate time to comply with the regulations.

Speaking to ANI, Nirupam said traders have been told that only milk sourced directly from cattle sheds can be sold in plastic pouches, while milk transported through tankers must be packaged before being sold. He said the traders were prepared to comply with the requirement but were not being given sufficient time to make the necessary arrangements.

"The way this entire action is being carried out is hazardous, and we oppose it. While we respect the underlying intent, those subject to these regulations must be given adequate time to comply," Nirupam said. He further said that if milk traders' businesses were affected, it could disrupt the supply of milk to households and lead to an increase in milk prices, directly impacting consumers.

FDA Suspends Eatery Licences

Earlier on Tuesday, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspended the food licences of three eateries in Mumbai after inspections revealed serious violations of hygiene and food safety norms. According to the FDA, a total of six inspections were carried out, following which the licences of three food businesses in Bhendi Bazaar and Umarkhadi were suspended for failing to comply with food safety regulations.

The FDA said one establishment's food licence was suspended on July 14 after a re-inspection conducted on July 13 found that 25 major deficiencies identified earlier had not been rectified. The outlet had first been inspected on April 16, following which an improvement notice was issued on April 28.

During the re-inspection, officials found wet and slippery kitchen floors, absence of records for raw material procurement, no testing records for drinking water quality, lack of documentation regarding the quality of cooking oil, failure to maintain proper segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, and open windows without insect-proof screens, allowing pest entry. (ANI)