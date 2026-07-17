On July 17, 2026, petrol and diesel prices across India remained unchanged, offering stability to consumers in major cities despite volatile global crude oil markets. Although prices are updated daily, retail rates were not revised. Domestic fuel costs are influenced by international crude prices, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, and taxes.

Petrol and diesel prices across India remained unchanged on Friday, July 17, 2026, offering relief to motorists despite continued volatility in global crude oil markets. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) revised fuel prices at 6 am, but there were no changes in retail rates across major metro cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata.

Fuel Prices Today (July 17, 2026)

City Petrol (Rs /litre) Diesel (Rs /litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.48 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.78 Rs 99.56 Bengaluru Rs 110.93 Rs 98.79 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82

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Domestic fuel prices continue to be influenced by a combination of international crude oil prices, the rupee's exchange rate against the US dollar, transportation costs, dealer commissions, and central and state taxes. Although global oil prices have witnessed fluctuations amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, retail fuel prices in India have remained largely stable over the past several days.

Under India's dynamic fuel pricing mechanism, petrol and diesel prices are updated daily based on changes in international benchmark crude prices and foreign exchange movements. However, the final retail price also varies from one state to another because of differences in Value Added Tax (VAT) and other local levies imposed by state governments.

Consumers are advised to check the latest prices in their respective cities before refuelling, especially while travelling across states, as local taxes can significantly affect pump prices. While no revision has been announced today, market participants continue to monitor global crude oil trends and government policy decisions that could influence fuel prices in the coming days.

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